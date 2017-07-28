Chevy @ Πολύτεχνο, 28/07/2017

With fifteen years of experience in DJ-ing and party-making, Chevy is considered a local hero in his hometown, Athens, Greece. All those years, he has played and cooperated with the most important local artists and many international acts, both in Athens and all over Greece. Nowadays his sound can be described as electronic disco, electro and left-filed house but you can often find him playing eclectic, freestyle sets combining retro sounds and classics with electronica and modern edits. He is a resident DJ at six d.o.g.s, Athens, the Athenian underground place-to-be, he runs his mobile party called ‘Needless’ and also delivers the goods to the top radio stations and websites in Greece.

https://www.facebook.com/chevy.athens/

ΠΟΛΥΤΕΧΝΟ

Παρασκευή 28 Ιουλίου 2017,