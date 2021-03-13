Η 17χρονη τραγουδίστρια και στιχουργός Olivia Rodrigo κυκλοφορεί το ντεμπούτο της single με τίτλο “drivers license”.

Η 17χρονη τραγουδίστρια και στιχουργός Olivia Rodrigo, γνωστή από τον πρωταγωνιστικό της ρόλο στην σειρά της Disney, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, κυκλοφορεί το ντεμπούτο της single με τίτλο “drivers license”.

Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license”

Νέο single.

Η τραγουδίστρια, στιχουργός και ηθοποιός Olivia Rodrigo, κυκλοφορεί το πολύ ιδιαίτερο της ντεμπούτο single με τίτλο “drivers license”.

Το τραγούδι το συνοδεύει και το επίσημο music video clip του σε σκηνοθεσία του Matthew Dillon Cohen.

“When I came up with ‘drivers license,’ I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted. Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer—and at the end of the day, I think that’s really the whole purpose of songwriting. There’s nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It’s truly my favorite thing in the world.” – Olivia Rodrigo

Η νεαρή Olivia έχει ενταχθεί πρόσφατα στην λίστα “Power Of Young Hollywood List 2020” λόγω δημοτικότητας της από την συμμετοχή της στη Disney σειρά: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Επίσης, έχει γράψει και το τραγούδι “All I Want” που είναι το soundtrack της σειράς, όπου μέχρι στιγμής έχει 200 εκατομμύρια συνολικά streams, παγκοσμίως!