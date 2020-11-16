Οι BTS ήταν οι μεγάλοι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 – Όσα έγιναν στη βραδιά

Μια βραδιά γεμάτη λάμψη για τα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020.

Οι BTS ήταν οι μεγάλοι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, τα οποία προβλήθηκαν από το E! την Κυριακή 15 Νοεμβρίου και τίμησαν τους καλύτερους της χρονιάς στη μουσική, την τηλεόραση, τον κινηματογράφο και την pop κουλτούρα.

Η Demi Lovato ήταν οικοδέσποινα της τελετής απονομής που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο The Barker Hanger στη Σάντα Μόνικα της Καλιφόρνιας, χωρίς την παρουσία ζωντανού κοινού.

Οι BTS κέρδισαν συνολικά τέσσερα βραβεία στα φετινά E! People’s Choice Awards, για το Γκρουπ του 2020, το Τραγούδι του 2020 και το Μουσικό Βίντεο του 2020 με το «Dynamite» και το Άλμπουμ του 2020 με το «Map of the Soul: 7».

Ωστόσο κανένα από τα βραβεία δεν παρουσιάστηκε κατά τη διάρκεια της βραδιάς, με τις αναφορές στο συγκρότημα της K-pop να είναι ελάχιστες.

Το ίδιο συνέβη και με την Ariana Grande, που κέρδισε δύο βραβεία στα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, για τη Γυναίκα Καλλιτέχνιδα του 2020 και για τον Social Celebrity του 2020.

Τα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 αποτελούνταν από 44 κατηγορίες, χωρίς να υπολογίζονται τα τρία τιμητικά βραβεία, με αποτέλεσμα η παραγωγή να επιλέγει ποιες κατηγορίες θα παρουσιαστούν στον αέρα.

Ο Justin Bieber αναδείχθηκε νικητής στην κατηγορία Άντρας Καλλιτέχνης του 2020 και τραγούδησε στην τελετή απονομής τα νέα τραγούδια του «Lonely» και «Holy».

Εκτός από τον pop star, στα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 τραγούδησαν επίσης οι Chloe x Halle.

Η Jennifer Lopez τιμήθηκε το Βραβείο Ειδώλου (Icon Award) των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, ενώ οι βραβευμένες με Όσκαρ ηθοποιοί Renée Zellweger και Nicole Kidman μίλησαν με θερμά λόγια για την πολυδιάστατη σταρ.

Οι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020

The people’s icon award

Jennifer Lopez

The people’s champion award

Tyler Perry

The fashion icon award

Tracee Ellis Ross

Μουσική

The male artist of 2020

Justin Bieber

The female artist of 2020

Ariana Grande

The group of 2020

BTS

The song of 2020

«Dynamite» – BTS

The album of 2020

Map of the Soul 7 – BTS

The country artist of 2020

Blake Shelton

The Latin artist of 2020

Becky G

The new artist of 2020

Doja Cat

The music video of 2020

«Dynamite» – BTS

The collaboration song of 2020

«WAP» – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

The soundtrack song of 2020

«Only the Young» (Taylor Swift – Miss Americana)

Κινηματογράφος

The movie of 2020

Bad Boys for Life

The comedy movie of 2020

The Kissing Booth 2

The action movie of 2020

Mulan

The drama movie of 2020

Hamilton

The family movie of 2020

Onward

The male movie star of 2020

Will Smith – Bad Boys for Life

The female movie star of 2020

Tiffany Haddish – Like a Boss

The drama movie star of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

The comedy movie star of 2020

Joey King – The Kissing Booth 2

The action movie star of 2020

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

Τηλεόραση

The show of 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

The drama show of 2020

Riverdale

The comedy show of 2020

Never Have I Ever

The reality show of 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The competition show of 2020

The Voice

The male TV star of 2020

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

The female TV star of 2020

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

The drama TV star of 2020

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

The comedy TV star of 2020

Sofia Vergara – Modern Family

The daytime talk show of 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The nighttime talk show of 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The competition contestant of 2020

Gigi Goode – RuPaul’s Drag Race

The reality TV star of 2020

Khloe Kardashian – Keeping Up with The Kardashians

The bingeworthy show of 2020

Outer Banks

The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2020

Wynonna Earp

Pop Κουλτούρα

The social star of 2020

Emma Chamberlain

The beauty influencer of 2020

James Charles

The social celebrity of 2020

Ariana Grande

The animal star of 2020

Doug the Pug

The comedy act of 2020

Leslie Jones Time Machine

The style star of 2020

Zendaya

The game changer of 2020

LeBron James

The pop podcast of 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain