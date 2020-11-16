LATEST NEWS:
Οι BTS ήταν οι μεγάλοι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 – Όσα έγιναν στη βραδιά

Μια βραδιά γεμάτη λάμψη για τα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020.

Οι BTS ήταν οι μεγάλοι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, τα οποία προβλήθηκαν από το E! την Κυριακή 15 Νοεμβρίου και τίμησαν τους καλύτερους της χρονιάς στη μουσική, την τηλεόραση, τον κινηματογράφο και την pop κουλτούρα.

Η Demi Lovato ήταν οικοδέσποινα της τελετής απονομής που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο The Barker Hanger στη Σάντα Μόνικα της Καλιφόρνιας, χωρίς την παρουσία ζωντανού κοινού.

Οι BTS κέρδισαν συνολικά τέσσερα βραβεία στα φετινά E! People’s Choice Awards, για το Γκρουπ του 2020, το Τραγούδι του 2020 και το Μουσικό Βίντεο του 2020 με το «Dynamite» και το Άλμπουμ του 2020 με το «Map of the Soul: 7».

Ωστόσο κανένα από τα βραβεία δεν παρουσιάστηκε κατά τη διάρκεια της βραδιάς, με τις αναφορές στο συγκρότημα της K-pop να είναι ελάχιστες.

Το ίδιο συνέβη και με την Ariana Grande, που κέρδισε δύο βραβεία στα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, για τη Γυναίκα Καλλιτέχνιδα του 2020 και για τον Social Celebrity του 2020.

Τα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 αποτελούνταν από 44 κατηγορίες, χωρίς να υπολογίζονται τα τρία τιμητικά βραβεία, με αποτέλεσμα η παραγωγή να επιλέγει ποιες κατηγορίες θα παρουσιαστούν στον αέρα.

Ο Justin Bieber αναδείχθηκε νικητής στην κατηγορία Άντρας Καλλιτέχνης του 2020 και τραγούδησε στην τελετή απονομής τα νέα τραγούδια του «Lonely» και «Holy».

Εκτός από τον pop star, στα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 τραγούδησαν επίσης οι Chloe x Halle.

Η Jennifer Lopez τιμήθηκε το Βραβείο Ειδώλου (Icon Award) των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, ενώ οι βραβευμένες με Όσκαρ ηθοποιοί Renée Zellweger και Nicole Kidman μίλησαν με θερμά λόγια για την πολυδιάστατη σταρ.

Οι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020

The people’s icon award
Jennifer Lopez

The people’s champion award
Tyler Perry

The fashion icon award
Tracee Ellis Ross

Μουσική

The male artist of 2020
Justin Bieber

The female artist of 2020
Ariana Grande

The group of 2020
BTS

The song of 2020
«Dynamite» – BTS

The album of 2020
Map of the Soul 7 – BTS

The country artist of 2020
Blake Shelton

The Latin artist of 2020
Becky G

The new artist of 2020
Doja Cat

The music video of 2020
«Dynamite» – BTS

The collaboration song of 2020
«WAP» – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

The soundtrack song of 2020 
«Only the Young» (Taylor Swift – Miss Americana)

Κινηματογράφος

The movie of 2020
Bad Boys for Life

The comedy movie of 2020
The Kissing Booth 2

The action movie of 2020
Mulan

The drama movie of 2020
Hamilton

The family movie of 2020
Onward

The male movie star of 2020
Will Smith – Bad Boys for Life

The female movie star of 2020 
Tiffany Haddish – Like a Boss

The drama movie star of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

The comedy movie star of 2020
Joey King – The Kissing Booth 2

The action movie star of 2020
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

Τηλεόραση

The show of 2020
Grey’s Anatomy

The drama show of 2020
Riverdale

The comedy show of 2020
Never Have I Ever

The reality show of 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The competition show of 2020
The Voice

The male TV star of 2020
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

The female TV star of 2020
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

The drama TV star of 2020
Mandy Moore – This Is Us

The comedy TV star of 2020
Sofia Vergara – Modern Family

The daytime talk show of 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The nighttime talk show of 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The competition contestant of 2020
Gigi Goode – RuPaul’s Drag Race

The reality TV star of 2020
Khloe Kardashian – Keeping Up with The Kardashians

The bingeworthy show of 2020
Outer Banks

The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2020
Wynonna Earp

Pop Κουλτούρα

The social star of 2020
Emma Chamberlain

The beauty influencer of 2020
James Charles

The social celebrity of 2020
Ariana Grande

The animal star of 2020
Doug the Pug

The comedy act of 2020
Leslie Jones Time Machine

The style star of 2020
Zendaya

The game changer of 2020
LeBron James

The pop podcast of 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

