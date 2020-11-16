Οι BTS ήταν οι μεγάλοι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 – Όσα έγιναν στη βραδιά

Μια βραδιά γεμάτη λάμψη για τα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020.
Οι BTS ήταν οι μεγάλοι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, τα οποία προβλήθηκαν από το E! την Κυριακή 15 Νοεμβρίου και τίμησαν τους καλύτερους της χρονιάς στη μουσική, την τηλεόραση, τον κινηματογράφο και την pop κουλτούρα.
Η Demi Lovato ήταν οικοδέσποινα της τελετής απονομής που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο The Barker Hanger στη Σάντα Μόνικα της Καλιφόρνιας, χωρίς την παρουσία ζωντανού κοινού.
Οι BTS κέρδισαν συνολικά τέσσερα βραβεία στα φετινά E! People’s Choice Awards, για το Γκρουπ του 2020, το Τραγούδι του 2020 και το Μουσικό Βίντεο του 2020 με το «Dynamite» και το Άλμπουμ του 2020 με το «Map of the Soul: 7».
Ωστόσο κανένα από τα βραβεία δεν παρουσιάστηκε κατά τη διάρκεια της βραδιάς, με τις αναφορές στο συγκρότημα της K-pop να είναι ελάχιστες.
Το ίδιο συνέβη και με την Ariana Grande, που κέρδισε δύο βραβεία στα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, για τη Γυναίκα Καλλιτέχνιδα του 2020 και για τον Social Celebrity του 2020.
Τα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 αποτελούνταν από 44 κατηγορίες, χωρίς να υπολογίζονται τα τρία τιμητικά βραβεία, με αποτέλεσμα η παραγωγή να επιλέγει ποιες κατηγορίες θα παρουσιαστούν στον αέρα.
Ο Justin Bieber αναδείχθηκε νικητής στην κατηγορία Άντρας Καλλιτέχνης του 2020 και τραγούδησε στην τελετή απονομής τα νέα τραγούδια του «Lonely» και «Holy».
Εκτός από τον pop star, στα E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 τραγούδησαν επίσης οι Chloe x Halle.
Η Jennifer Lopez τιμήθηκε το Βραβείο Ειδώλου (Icon Award) των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020, ενώ οι βραβευμένες με Όσκαρ ηθοποιοί Renée Zellweger και Nicole Kidman μίλησαν με θερμά λόγια για την πολυδιάστατη σταρ.
Οι νικητές των E! People’s Choice Awards 2020
The people’s icon award
Jennifer Lopez
The people’s champion award
Tyler Perry
The fashion icon award
Tracee Ellis Ross
Μουσική
The male artist of 2020
Justin Bieber
The female artist of 2020
Ariana Grande
The group of 2020
BTS
The song of 2020
«Dynamite» – BTS
The album of 2020
Map of the Soul 7 – BTS
The country artist of 2020
Blake Shelton
The Latin artist of 2020
Becky G
The new artist of 2020
Doja Cat
The music video of 2020
«Dynamite» – BTS
The collaboration song of 2020
«WAP» – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
The soundtrack song of 2020
«Only the Young» (Taylor Swift – Miss Americana)
Κινηματογράφος
The movie of 2020
Bad Boys for Life
The comedy movie of 2020
The Kissing Booth 2
The action movie of 2020
Mulan
The drama movie of 2020
Hamilton
The family movie of 2020
Onward
The male movie star of 2020
Will Smith – Bad Boys for Life
The female movie star of 2020
Tiffany Haddish – Like a Boss
The drama movie star of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
The comedy movie star of 2020
Joey King – The Kissing Booth 2
The action movie star of 2020
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction
Τηλεόραση
The show of 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
The drama show of 2020
Riverdale
The comedy show of 2020
Never Have I Ever
The reality show of 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The competition show of 2020
The Voice
The male TV star of 2020
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
The female TV star of 2020
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
The drama TV star of 2020
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
The comedy TV star of 2020
Sofia Vergara – Modern Family
The daytime talk show of 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The nighttime talk show of 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The competition contestant of 2020
Gigi Goode – RuPaul’s Drag Race
The reality TV star of 2020
Khloe Kardashian – Keeping Up with The Kardashians
The bingeworthy show of 2020
Outer Banks
The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2020
Wynonna Earp
Pop Κουλτούρα
The social star of 2020
Emma Chamberlain
The beauty influencer of 2020
James Charles
The social celebrity of 2020
Ariana Grande
The animal star of 2020
Doug the Pug
The comedy act of 2020
Leslie Jones Time Machine
The style star of 2020
Zendaya
The game changer of 2020
LeBron James
The pop podcast of 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
