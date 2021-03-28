Οι London Grammar κυκλοφορούν το νέο τους single με τίτλο “How Does It Feel”.

Το ολοκαίνουργιο τους άλμπουμ “Californian Soil”, θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 16 Απριλίου.

“London Grammar have examined the demons of the past and identified a clearer path forward – one that lies in Hannah taking her place as the true leader of London Grammar, giving her the space to push back against the sexism she’s faced near-daily in her career. This shift in dynamic may see her giving the fans what they deserve, but more importantly, she’s giving herself what she deserves too” – NME

“The ethereal lead single from the band’s forthcoming third album, Californian Soil, is an enchanting mix of Florence, the xx and Stevie Nicks…and London Grammar, obviously” – The Guardian Guide Track of the Week

“The London three-piece serve up a powerful reminder of how gripping their swirling, ambient electronica can be” – Sunday Times Culture

“An uplifting return for the British trio, with Hannah Reid’s pure vocals floating over an electronic backing that heads towards classic house music” – The Times

Οι London Grammar κυκλοφορούν το νέο τους single “How Does It Feel” με την frontwoman τους Hannah Reid σε μια άλλη της μουσική πτυχή από αυτή που την είχαν συνηθίσει έως τώρα οι φανς τους.

Το τραγούδι είναι σε παραγωγή του βραβευμένου στιχουργού και παραγωγού Steve Mac.