Οι Sophie & The Giants μετά την πολυπλατινένια τους συνεργασία με τον Purple Disco Machine για το κομμάτι “Hypnotized”,

επιστρέφουν με το νέο τους δυναμικό κομμάτι “Right Now”.

I like what you’re doing Sophie and the Giants, you’re making a habit of making hits…” – Jack Saunders / BBC Radio 1

“Punk-edged indie song writing with lashings of synths” – Clash

“Sophie and the Giants are swiftly carving out a reputation for themselves as purveyors of millennial power-pop with a rock bite.” – Gigwise

“They’re Ready for a giant leap forward” – Daily Star

Οι pop stars από την Βρετανία Sophie and the Giants, μας παρουσιάζουν το νέο τους dance τραγούδι με τίτλο “Right Now”.

“In a time where we feel lost and stuck in an endless cycle, we want to feel those real life highs again and we want it now more than ever. ‘Right Now’ is a song about the frustration we’re all feeling, about how we want to be let loose upon the world again. We hope wherever people are this will give them the feeling, if only for a moment, that anything is possible again.”- Sophie από τους Sophie & The Giants