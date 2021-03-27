Ο πολυπλατινένιος παραγωγός DJ Snake συνεργάζεται με την pop superstar Selena Gomez για το breathtaking νέο τους single “Selfish Love”.

Το τραγούδι συνοδεύεται από το music video clip του σε σκηνοθεσία του filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra. Πρόκειται για την δεύτερα συνεργασία των Dj Snake & Selena Gomez μετά τη συνάντησή τους για το megahit “Taki-Taki” που κυκλοφόρησε το 2018.

Το “Selfish Love” είναι ένα bop κομμάτι, με latin pop ρυθμούς που κερδίζει τον ακροατή από το πρώτο κιόλας άκουσμα!

“With the whole world being separated from each other I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes. I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of afro beat, latin music, something that felt grounded and organic. Selena and I had been talking and after “Taki Taki” we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. “Selfish Love” came very naturally for us and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together.” – DJ Snake