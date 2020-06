Ο Kanye West συγκρίνει τον Pharrell Williams με τον Michael Jackson

View this post on Instagram

@Pharrell stars on the cover of i-D’s The Faith In Chaos Issue 🌼⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 100% of profits raised from the sale of this issue will be donated to @blklivesmatter ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ On sale via link in bio or visit www.i-dstore.co⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ A statement from i-D Editor-in-Chief, Alastair McKimm:⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ “Working on this issue, we could never have foreseen the circumstances under which it is now being released. Right now, we are all in mourning for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many other lives lost to a pandemic of murderous racism that has raged unchecked for too long.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Current times are wrought with pain, but amid the chaos and bitterness, we must maintain faith that we can build the world anew, purged of the ills of the old.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Looking at tomorrow’s open horizons, it’s more crucial than ever that we engage and connect with our communities. In our 40 years, i-D’s family has expanded to include some of the world’s most pioneering forces for positive cultural change – whom we couldn’t be more proud to offer our platform.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Few exemplify the above as wholly as Pharrell Williams, this issue’s cover star. Since the early 90s, he has played an unparalleled role in shaping the face of contemporary culture, laying the blueprint for the sound of a generation, and sowing the first seeds at the now-fertile intersection of music and fashion. Throughout his career, he has been a vehicle for radical change, and a beacon of inspiration for the Black community and for the world at large.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ In his upcoming cover interview, Pharrell speaks of how we can adapt to life in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “I don't think there will be such a thing as a new normal,” he says, “it doesn't do enough justice to the difference in who we were pre-pandemic and who we will be moving forward."⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ These words were spoken prior to the murder of George Floyd, and the protests that have mobilised in its wake, but they couldn’t resonate more strongly today.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ As we ask ourselves what kind of world we want to wake up in tomorrow, what we must not allow is for us to relapse into the toxic complacency of the ‘normal’ we once knew."⁣